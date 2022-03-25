Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $65.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($84.62) to €59.00 ($64.84) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. 45,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

