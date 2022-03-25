BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 29th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 864,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BankUnited by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,689 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.