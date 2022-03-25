KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KB Home by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

