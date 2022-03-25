INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €44.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($48.35) price target by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on INDUS in a report on Friday.

INH traded down €1.30 ($1.43) during trading on Friday, hitting €29.30 ($32.20). 20,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.21 and a 200 day moving average of €32.81. INDUS has a 12-month low of €27.95 ($30.71) and a 12-month high of €37.70 ($41.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $788.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

