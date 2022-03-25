Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €128.00 ($140.66) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($219.78) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €164.75 ($181.04).

Shares of SU stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €150.80 ($165.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($83.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

