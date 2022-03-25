Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Get Materialise alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,477. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise (Get Rating)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.