UBS Group Reiterates GBX 5,200 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,200 ($68.46) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($88.20) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.85) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.36).

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,924 ($77.99). 798,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,232. The company has a market capitalization of £95.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,611.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

