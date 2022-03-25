Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $26.20 Million

Everest (ID) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Everest has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $26.20 million and approximately $49,428.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.09 or 0.07070500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,833.47 or 0.99806677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043045 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

