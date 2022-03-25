Raiden Network Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112,411.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $112,411.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00248721 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars.

