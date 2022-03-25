Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.82. 704,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.