Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 303.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.28. 32,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,751,549. The company has a market cap of $556.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

