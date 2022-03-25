Truist Financial Cuts MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $3.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.