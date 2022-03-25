Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,196 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 82,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,703. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

