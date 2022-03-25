Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,513 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 53,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,056,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. 20,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

