Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,884. The company has a market cap of $806.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $503,394 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.