RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.05

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.95. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 55,624 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

