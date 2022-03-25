Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up to $91.41

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.41, but opened at $94.29. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $94.29, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

