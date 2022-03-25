Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Shares Gap Up to $30.72

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $31.35. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 7,425 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shaw Communications by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,543,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,163 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 45.8% in the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

