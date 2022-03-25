Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.82

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

