Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.82

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
