Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 1,365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

