Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MOV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $862.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $1,165,794. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Movado Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Movado Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Movado Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Movado Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Movado Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

