John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($3.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 290 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,732 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,452.08). Insiders have purchased a total of 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,312,771 in the last 90 days.

Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 5.15 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 170.25 ($2.24). 941,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.