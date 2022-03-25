Busey Wealth Management Purchases 12,456 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 284.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.