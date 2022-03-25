Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0227

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $208,077.50 and approximately $2,319.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.09 or 0.07070500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,833.47 or 0.99806677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043045 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

