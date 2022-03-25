Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,600 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $10,995,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.