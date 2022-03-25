Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

