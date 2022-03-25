Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 319,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,071,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after acquiring an additional 238,398 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

