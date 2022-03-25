American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,619. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.69.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

