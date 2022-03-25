Head-To-Head Contrast: Tanzanian Gold (TRX) vs. The Competition

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tanzanian Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tanzanian Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Tanzanian Gold Competitors 847 3645 3953 113 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Tanzanian Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tanzanian Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A -$4.00 million -15.72 Tanzanian Gold Competitors $1.60 billion $112.68 million -17.44

Tanzanian Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Tanzanian Gold Competitors -56.96% -2.97% 1.96%

Summary

Tanzanian Gold rivals beat Tanzanian Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

