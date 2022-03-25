Carebit Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $14,156.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004755 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Buying and Selling Carebit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars.

