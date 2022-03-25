Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of K traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.