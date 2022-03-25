iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 2.7% on Insider Buying Activity

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was up 2.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 557,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Specifically, Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

