Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $6.82 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ANSYS by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.25.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.74. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

