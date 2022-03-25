Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $13.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,423. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.49 and a 200-day moving average of $495.05. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $332.70 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

