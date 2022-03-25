Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $132.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.