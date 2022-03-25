Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Issues Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 813.96% and a negative return on equity of 163.48%.

Ra Medical Systems stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 8,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMED. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

