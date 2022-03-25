CVA Family Office LLC Sells 130 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $1,508,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

