Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 33,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,900. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

