Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.