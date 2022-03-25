Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (Get Rating)

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

