Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $90.83. 290,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

