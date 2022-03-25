iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.21. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000.

