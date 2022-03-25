CVA Family Office LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $130.03 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

