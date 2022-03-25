Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,224. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

