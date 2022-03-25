Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 22,900 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 78.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $738.28. The stock had a trading volume of 462,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,115. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $762.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $855.15.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

