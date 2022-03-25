PDS Planning Inc Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 700.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

NYSE KR opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.