CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $153.52 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,539,814 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

