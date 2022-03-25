First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FWRG opened at $12.83 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.