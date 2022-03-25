Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $389.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $416.00 to $389.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.89.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $410.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.00 and its 200-day moving average is $407.99. Cintas has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

