Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

